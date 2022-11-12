TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Erdogan: Türkiye to use Black Sea gas hopefully next year
Turkish President Erdogan says drilling of nine out of 10 wells in the first phase of the Sakarya gas field has been completed and work to connect the natural gas to Türkiye's system has been accelerated.
Erdogan attended a gas supply ceremony by video conference for four districts of the Black Sea province of Kastamonu, including Bozkurt, Abana, Cide and Inebolu. / AA
By Eren Doguoglu
November 12, 2022

Türkiye has been establishing an energy base on the seabed in the Black Sea, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, adding that the gas "hopefully" will be available to use next year.

Erdogan's remarks came on Saturday during a gas supply ceremony, which he joined by video conference, for four districts of the Black Sea province of Kastamonu, including Bozkurt, Abana, Cide and Inebolu.

"We have accelerated the works that will connect the Black Sea natural gas ... to our country's system," he said.

"With the inclusion of domestic gas in the process, Türkiye becomes a country ... where reference price formation is provided within the region," he added.

On the Black Sea natural gas, he said that the drilling of nine out of 10 wells that make up the first phase in the Sakarya gas field has been completed.

