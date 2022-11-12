WORLD
3 MIN READ
At least 20 killed in Egyptian minibus crash
The bus was carrying dozens of passengers when the driver lost control and fell into Mansuriya canal in Aga town, in the Nile Delta province of Dakahlia, local media reports.
At least 20 killed in Egyptian minibus crash
Traffic accidents are common in Egypt where roads are often poorly maintained and driving rules flouted. / AFP
By Eren Doguoglu
November 12, 2022

At least 20 people have been killed and six others injured when the minibus they were travelling in overturned in northern Egypt's Nile Delta.

The minibus tumbled into a ditch on Saturday in Dakahlia province, the health ministry said.

Dakahlia governorship updated the death toll on Facebook.

The ministry previously said 19 were killed and six injured when the minibus fell into the Nile River.

Prosecutors said police had arrested the driver after a preliminary drug test suggested he had been driving under the influence of narcotics.

They said he was also suspected of using a mobile phone at the wheel at the time of accident.

Emergency crews recovered the heavily damaged minibus from the canal, an AFP photographer reported.

18 ambulances were dispatched to the scene to search for survivors, a health ministry statement said.

READ MORE: Over a dozen people dead, many more injured in Egypt bus crash

RECOMMENDED

Accidents in Egypt

Traffic accidents are common in Egypt where roads are often poorly maintained and driving rules flouted, despite government efforts to improve the country’s road network.

The country recorded 56,789 deaths and 6,164 injuries in road accidents in 2020, according to the state statistics agency CAPMAS.

In 2021, around 7,000 people were killed on the roads of the Arab world's most populous country, according to official figures.

In July, 25 people died and 35 were injured in central Egypt when a bus crashed into a truck parked on the side of the road.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry extended condolences to the people of Egypt.

“We wish Allah's mercy upon those who lost their lives, extend our condolences to the families as well as to the brotherly people of Egypt and the Arab Republic of Egypt, and wish swift recovery to the injured,” is said in a statement.

READ MORE: Bus accident in southern Egypt claims more than a dozen of lives

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Maldives rejects UK-Mauritius Chagos deal, moves to reclaim lost maritime zone
Bangladesh court sentences six to death for killings, burning bodies during 2024 uprising
Deadly blast rips through illegal coal mine in India’s Meghalaya state
'Berlin whipping up spy mania': Russia expels German diplomat in tit-for-tat move
RSF attack on hospital in Sudan kills 22 people, including medics
Russia, Ukraine conduct prisoner swap as second round of Abu Dhabi peace talks concludes
Israel continues to block aid deliveries into Gaza: UNRWA
Bangladesh thanks Pakistan as Islamabad shuns T20 World Cup match with India in support of Dhaka
Türkiye boosts air, ground military support to back Somalia’s war on terror
Pakistan military claims major gains in Balochistan operation with 216 terrorists killed
Türkiye, Saudi Arabia eye joint investment in KAAN fighter jets, deepeing defence cooperation
Israeli forces detain 32 Palestinians in raids across occupied West Bank
China urges US–Russia talks after nuclear arms control treaty expires
Israeli strikes kill Palestinian man, injure woman in Gaza despite ceasefire deal
Israel starts constructing new settlement road to encircle occupied East Jerusalem