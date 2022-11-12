Bahrainis head to the polls but despite a record number of people vying for seats, a ban on opposition candidates means it will bring no meaningful change, rights groups said.

Saturday's polls include more than 330 candidates, including a record 73 women, competing to join the 40-seat council of representatives — the lower house of parliament that advises King Hamad bin Isa al Khalifa, who has ruled since his father died in March 1999.

This is up from the 293 people — including 41 women — that ran for parliament in the last election in 2018.

But the country, ruled by a Sunni dynasty, has barred its two main opposition groups from fielding candidates — the Shia Al Wefaq and secular Waad parties which were dissolved in 2016 and 2017.

"This election will not introduce any change," said Ali Abdulemam, a UK-based Bahraini human rights activist. "Without the opposition we will not have a healthy country," he said.

The restrictions have ignited calls for a boycott of Saturday's elections which come more than a decade after a 2011 crackdown on Shia-led protesters demanding political reforms.

Since then, authorities have imprisoned hundreds of dissidents — including Al Wefaq's leader Sheikh Ali Salman — and stripped many of their citizenship.

Amnesty International said Thursday the vote is being held in an "environment of political repression".

Bahrain insists that "the Kingdom does not tolerate discrimination, persecution or the promotion of division based on ethnicity, culture or faith". It claims neighbouring Iran trains infiltrators and armed groups in order to topple the government — an accusation Tehran denies.

