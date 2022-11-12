Saturday, November 12, 2022

Kiev has said that the West was on its way to "joint victory" over Moscow after Ukraine wrested back Kherson, the first major urban hub to fall after Russia's attacks on February 24.

"There were very few who believed that Ukraine would survive," Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said as he met US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on the sidelines of a Southeast Asian summit in Cambodia.

Blinken hailed the "remarkable courage" of Ukraine's military and people and vowed that US support "will continue for as long as it takes" to defeat Russia.

Blinken: Ukraine will make decision on negotiations with Russia

Ukraine would decide on the timing and contents of any negotiation framework with Russia, according to a readout of Blinken's meeting with Kuleba in Phnom Penh.

Blinken also discussed the United States' commitment to assist Ukraine in mitigating the effects of Russia's attacks on critical infrastructure as winter approaches, including accelerated humanitarian aid.

"Secretary (Blinken) reiterated that the timing and contents of any negotiation framework remains Ukraine's decision," State Department spokesperson Ned Price said.

EU urges China to push Moscow to respect international law

EU chief Charles Michel has said the bloc expected China to use "all the means at its disposal" to push Moscow to respect international law, days before a G20 summit expected to be dominated by the conflict in Ukraine.

The European Council president was speaking on the sidelines of a regional summit in Cambodia, where Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba urged Southeast Asian leaders to support Kiev.

While China remains a major trading partner of the European Union, officials have repeatedly called on Beijing to publicly condemn Russia's actions — without success so far.

UK: Kherson retreat is another humiliation for Russia

Britain has said Russia's withdrawal from the only regional capital in Ukraine that it had captured since its attacks began in February was another humiliation for its army but Moscow continued to pose a threat.

"Russia's announced withdrawal from Kherson marks another strategic failure for them," British defence minister Ben Wallace said in a statement.

"In February, Russia failed to take any of its major objectives except Kherson. Now with that also being surrendered, ordinary people of Russia must surely ask themselves 'What was it all for?'," Wallace added.

Banksy unveils Ukraine mural in town bombed by Russia

Banksy, the elusive British street artist, has painted a mural on a bombed-out building outside Ukraine's capital, in what Ukrainians have hailed as a symbol of their country's invincibility.

The world-famous graffiti artist posted on Instagram three images of the artwork — a gymnast performing a handstand amid the ruins of a demolished building in the town of Borodyanka northwest of the Ukrainian capital Kiev.

The caption read, "Borodyanka, Ukraine".

Russia renewed demands over fertiliser exports at UN talks

Russia has restated its insistence on unhindered access to world markets for its food and fertiliser exports after what it called a "thorough exchange of views" with UN officials the day before in Geneva.

The statement from Moscow said Ukrainian grain shipments and "normalisation" of Russia's own farm exports were integral parts of a single package of measures to ensure global food security.

"It was confirmed that only ensuring unhindered access of Russian food and fertilisers to world markets would make it possible to achieve firm price stabilisation and guarantee the future harvest," it said.

Russia: No agreement yet to extend Black Sea grain deal

Russia has said there was no agreement yet to extend a deal allowing Ukraine to export grain via the Black Sea, repeating its insistence on unhindered access to world markets for its own food and fertiliser exports.

Deputy Foreign Minster Sergei Vershinin was quoted by state news agency TASS as saying talks with UN officials in Geneva had been useful and detailed but the issue of renewing the deal — which expires in one week — had yet to be resolved.