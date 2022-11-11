WORLD
COP27: Biden urges world leaders to ramp up climate fight
US President Joe Biden says the "very life of the planet" is at stake in the climate crisis as he gave an assurance that the US is on track to slash carbon emissions.
Biden touted the passage of a massive, $369 billion spending package to green the United States economy as an example for the entire world. / AFP
By Alican Tekingunduz
November 11, 2022

President Joe Biden has vowed at UN climate talks that the United States was on track to slash its carbon emissions, urging all nations to ramp up their own efforts to avert catastrophic global warming.

Biden on Friday touted the passage of a massive, $369 billion spending package to green the United States economy as an example for the entire world.

While the US spending on its own renewable energy push has been praised by activists, Washington has come under criticism for falling short on its pledges to financially help developing countries with their own transitions and to cope with intensifying climate-induced impacts.

"The climate crisis is about human security, economic security, environmental security, national security and the very life of the planet," Biden told an audience at the COP27 in the Egyptian seaside resort of Sharm El Sheikh.

Biden said the United States is "on track" to achieve its pledge of cutting emissions 50-52 percent below 2005 levels by 2030.

"To permanently bend the emissions curve, every nation needs to step up. At this gathering, we must renew and raise our climate ambitions," he said.

"The United States has acted, everyone has to act. It's a duty and responsibility of global leadership."

His speech was briefly interrupted by unidentified people in the crowd making howling noises and attempting to unfurl a banner protesting fossil fuels.

CO2 emissions on track to rise 

New research shows just how dauntingly hard it will be to meet the Paris Agreement's most ambitious goal of capping global warming at 1.5 degrees Celsius above preindustrial levels -- requiring emissions to be slashed nearly in half by 2030.

The new study – published on Friday in the journal Earth System Science Data – found that CO2 emissions from fossil fuels are on track to rise one percent in 2022 to reach an all-time high.

Biden's visit to the COP, lasting only a few hours, came three days after US midterm elections that have raised questions about what the result could mean for US climate policy.

Russia's offensive in Ukraine, which has sent energy prices soaring, has raised concerns that solving the climate problem has dropped on the priority list of many countries.

"Russia's war only enhances the urgency of the need to transition the world off its dependence on fossil fuels," Biden said.

'The historic polluter'

In his speech, however, Biden did not mention another issue that has been at the forefront of the COP27 meeting: calls for the United States and other rich polluters to compensate developing countries for the damage caused by natural disasters.

Calling out the United States as "the historic polluter", Mohamed Adow, founder of the think tank Power Shift Africa, said Washington has been an obstacle to the establishment of a "loss and damage" fund.

The issue was officially placed on the agenda of COP27, with fraught negotiations expected before the meeting ends on November 18.

SOURCE:AFP
