President Joe Biden has vowed at UN climate talks that the United States was on track to slash its carbon emissions, urging all nations to ramp up their own efforts to avert catastrophic global warming.

Biden on Friday touted the passage of a massive, $369 billion spending package to green the United States economy as an example for the entire world.

While the US spending on its own renewable energy push has been praised by activists, Washington has come under criticism for falling short on its pledges to financially help developing countries with their own transitions and to cope with intensifying climate-induced impacts.

"The climate crisis is about human security, economic security, environmental security, national security and the very life of the planet," Biden told an audience at the COP27 in the Egyptian seaside resort of Sharm El Sheikh.

Biden said the United States is "on track" to achieve its pledge of cutting emissions 50-52 percent below 2005 levels by 2030.

"To permanently bend the emissions curve, every nation needs to step up. At this gathering, we must renew and raise our climate ambitions," he said.

"The United States has acted, everyone has to act. It's a duty and responsibility of global leadership."

His speech was briefly interrupted by unidentified people in the crowd making howling noises and attempting to unfurl a banner protesting fossil fuels.

CO2 emissions on track to rise