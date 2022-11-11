TÜRKİYE
Erdogan receives Supreme Order of Turkic World in Uzbekistan
"The Turkic world is stronger today than yesterday," says Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan after receiving the honour.
Erdogan is currently in the Uzbek city of Samarkand for the Organization of Turkic States leaders’ summit. / AA
By Eren Doguoglu
November 11, 2022

Türkiye's president has received the Supreme Order of the Turkic World award in Uzbekistan in recognition of his services to better the world of his Turkic brethren.

"As the Turkic world, we are stronger today than yesterday," Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday after receiving the honour, adding that the Organization of Turkic States has turned into an international organisation that is taking "firm steps" towards the future.

Erdogan is currently in the Uzbek city of Samarkand for the Organization of Turkic States leaders' summit.

'Bridge between Europe and Turkic World'

Erdogan also congratulated Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban for his country serving as a bridge between Europe and the Turkic world with their observer member status in the group, as well as for Budapest's efforts for democracy in the EU.

The EU has stalled Türkiye's membership process for over 50 years, and Ankara will give "the necessary response when needed," Erdogan added.

The Supreme Order of the Turkic World honour places a "great responsibility on me," Erdogan said, and continued: "I am determined to continue our efforts to strengthen the solidarity between our peoples, to improve relations between our states, and to further enhance the international reputation of our organisation."

READ MORE:Uzbekistan confers high-ranking Imam al Bukhari Order on Türkiye's Erdogan

SOURCE:AA
