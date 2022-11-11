Türkiye's president has received the Supreme Order of the Turkic World award in Uzbekistan in recognition of his services to better the world of his Turkic brethren.

"As the Turkic world, we are stronger today than yesterday," Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday after receiving the honour, adding that the Organization of Turkic States has turned into an international organisation that is taking "firm steps" towards the future.

Erdogan is currently in the Uzbek city of Samarkand for the Organization of Turkic States leaders' summit.

'Bridge between Europe and Turkic World'