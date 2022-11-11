WORLD
Israel's Netanyahu receives invite by UAE's Al Nahyan to visit Abu Dhabi
The UAE looks forward to strengthening its bilateral ties with Israel as Netanyahu and his right-wing bloc appear set to form the next Israeli government after securing a majority in the election.
In September 2020, the UAE and Israel signed a US-sponsored deal to normalise their relations. / Reuters
Umer Bin AjmalUmer Bin Ajmal
November 11, 2022

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has invited Benjamin Netanyahu, the former Israeli prime minister who won a majority in the recent Knesset election, to visit Abu Dhabi in a bid to strengthen bilateral ties.

"I have now spoken with my friend, the president of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed, and we have agreed to further promote relations after the historic peace agreement we reached together," Netanyahu said in a tweet on Thursday.

"Sheikh bin Zayed invited me to visit his country so that we can advance our relations together. I thank him for the conversation and the excellent relationship between us," he added.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan congratulated Netanyahu "on his victory in the recent Knesset elections, stressing the UAE's keenness to strengthen positive partnerships in the region," according to the state-run Emirates News Agency.

Netanyahu and his right-wing bloc secured an outright majority in the 120-seat Knesset, allowing him to form the upcoming government.

In September 2020, the UAE and Israel signed a US-sponsored deal to normalise their relations. 

Since then, the two countries have signed dozens of bilateral agreements in various fields, including investment, banking services and tourism.

SOURCE:AA
