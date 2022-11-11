A US judge in Texas state has blocked President Joe Biden's plan to provide millions of borrowers with up to $20,000 apiece in federal student-loan forgiveness.

District Court Judge Mark Pittman, an appointee of ex-president Donald Trump based in Fort Worth, said on Thursday, the programme usurped Congress' power to make laws.

Pittman in a 26-page ruling wrote that the HEROES Act — a law that provides loan assistance to military personnel and that was relied upon by the Biden administration to enact the relief plan — did not authorise the $400 billion student loan forgiveness programme.

"The Programme is thus an unconstitutional exercise of Congress's legislative power and must be vacated," Pittman wrote.

The debt forgiveness plan would cancel $10,000 in student loan debt for those making less than $125,000 or households with less than $250,000 in income.

Pell Grant recipients, who typically demonstrate more financial need, would get an additional $10,000 in debt forgiven.

The cancellation applies to federal student loans used to attend undergraduate and graduate school, along with Parent Plus loans.