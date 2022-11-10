Brazil's new President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has demanded outgoing leader Jair Bolsonaro apologise to the army for involving them in the electoral process.

"I don't know if the president is ill but he has an obligation to come on television and apologise to Brazilian society and the Armed Forces, which is a serious institution," said Lula on Thursday, describing it as a guarantee for Brazilians because the report "says nothing."

Lula, who narrowly defeated Bolsonaro last month, said the pressure to issue a report has been "humiliating" and "deplorable" for the military, which is constitutionally barred from engaging in politics.

"The president of the Republic, who is the commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces had no right to involve the Armed Forces, to make a commission to investigate electronic ballot boxes, something that belongs to civil society, the political parties, and the National Congress. The result was humiliating," said Lula.

Lula likened the situation to late Iraqi President Saddam Hussein who was deposed amid allegations of chemical weapons and who he said "did not have the courage to say he didn't have the weapons."

Lula noted some Pro-Bolsonaro supporters are still demonstrating at military barracks because they "are not satisfied with the electoral result, because of all the complaints, fake news, lies told in the electoral process that electronic voting machines were not serious."

