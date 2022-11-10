WORLD
2 MIN READ
Drug trafficking on the rise in Germany
Almost 56,000 drug trafficking offences were registered last year, which corresponds to a rise of 2.9 percent compared to the previous year, says the Federal Criminal Police Office.
Drug trafficking on the rise in Germany
Most of the drugs seized by the police and customs were smuggled to Germany by land and sea. / Reuters Archive
By Alican Tekingunduz
November 10, 2022

Drug trafficking is increasing in Germany, the Federal Criminal Police Office (BKA) has announced in a statement.

Almost 56,000 drug trafficking offences were registered last year, the statement said on Thursday. This corresponds to a rise of 2.9 percent compared to the previous year.

According to authorities, the number of drug offences – including possession and acquisition – fell slightly by a little more than 1 percent to a total of around 361,000.

Most of the drugs seized by the police and customs were smuggled to Germany by land and sea.

The internet has further established itself as a sales channel, the BKA said at the presentation of the "Federal situation report on drug crime 2021."

READ MORE: Rising organised crimes in Germany cause significant economic damage

RECOMMENDED

Sources of income for organised crime

The death toll of people who died last year as a result of their drug addiction stood at 1,826. According to the BKA, this indicates a 15.5 percent rise. The most common causes of death were heroin and opiate substitution drug use.

Reacting to the report, BKA Vice President Martina Link said: “Drug trafficking and smuggling of narcotics are the main fields of activity and significant sources of income for organised crime in Germany. It's a business that makes millions - across all drug types."

"We will continue to strengthen our drug crime capabilities and step up anti-money laundering and asset recovery efforts to deprive criminals of their revenue,” she added.

READ MORE: Germany busts 'world's largest darknet marketplace'

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Maldives rejects UK-Mauritius Chagos deal, moves to reclaim lost maritime zone
Bangladesh court sentences six to death for killings, burning bodies during 2024 uprising
Deadly blast rips through illegal coal mine in India’s Meghalaya state
'Berlin whipping up spy mania': Russia expels German diplomat in tit-for-tat move
RSF attack on hospital in Sudan kills 22 people, including medics
Russia, Ukraine conduct prisoner swap as second round of Abu Dhabi peace talks concludes
Israel continues to block aid deliveries into Gaza: UNRWA
Bangladesh thanks Pakistan as Islamabad shuns T20 World Cup match with India in support of Dhaka
Türkiye boosts air, ground military support to back Somalia’s war on terror
Pakistan military claims major gains in Balochistan operation with 216 terrorists killed
Türkiye, Saudi Arabia eye joint investment in KAAN fighter jets, deepeing defence cooperation
Israeli forces detain 32 Palestinians in raids across occupied West Bank
China urges US–Russia talks after nuclear arms control treaty expires
Israeli strikes kill Palestinian man, injure woman in Gaza despite ceasefire deal
Israel starts constructing new settlement road to encircle occupied East Jerusalem