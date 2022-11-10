Drug trafficking is increasing in Germany, the Federal Criminal Police Office (BKA) has announced in a statement.

Almost 56,000 drug trafficking offences were registered last year, the statement said on Thursday. This corresponds to a rise of 2.9 percent compared to the previous year.

According to authorities, the number of drug offences – including possession and acquisition – fell slightly by a little more than 1 percent to a total of around 361,000.

Most of the drugs seized by the police and customs were smuggled to Germany by land and sea.

The internet has further established itself as a sales channel, the BKA said at the presentation of the "Federal situation report on drug crime 2021."

