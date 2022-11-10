Uzbekistan's President Shavkat Mirziyoyev has conferred the country's high-ranking Imam al Bukhari Order on Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Erdogan visited Uzbekistan's Samarkand on Thursday to participate in a summit of Turkic states.

In his address, Mirziyoyev said the award was being given to Erdogan for protecting and contributing to the welfare and prosperity of Muslims globally.

He added that Erdogan has "a great reputation and influence" not only in Türkiye, but in the entire Muslim world.

"This is a great honour that this precious order is given to me on the behalf of Imam Bukhari," Erdogan said after receiving the award.

