Uzbekistan confers high-ranking Imam al Bukhari Order on Türkiye's Erdogan
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has "a great reputation and influence" not only in Türkiye, but in the entire Muslim world, said Uzbekistan's President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.
Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan visited Uzbekistan's Samarkand on Thursday to participate in a summit of Turkic states. / AA
By Alican Tekingunduz
November 10, 2022

Uzbekistan's President Shavkat Mirziyoyev has conferred the country's high-ranking Imam al Bukhari Order on Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Erdogan visited Uzbekistan's Samarkand on Thursday to participate in a summit of Turkic states.

In his address, Mirziyoyev said the award was being given to Erdogan for protecting and contributing to the welfare and prosperity of Muslims globally.

He added that Erdogan has "a great reputation and influence" not only in Türkiye, but in the entire Muslim world.

"This is a great honour that this precious order is given to me on the behalf of Imam Bukhari," Erdogan said after receiving the award.

'Strong brotherhood'

The president underlined that he is accepting the order as a symbol of "eternal and strong brotherhood' between Türkiye and Uzbekistan.

Thanking Mirziyoyev and the people of Uzbekistan, Erdogan said: "I fully believe that we will take our relationship, which we have raised to the level of a comprehensive strategic partnership, to even higher levels."

Uzbekistan awards scientists, researchers, writers, as well as leaders of foreign countries and governments for their special services with the high-ranking Imam al Bukhari Order.

