Commuters in London and Paris have scrambled for alternatives – or simply stayed home – as public transport workers went on strike for higher pay, the latest industrial action seeking relief from soaring prices in Europe.

"I am very deeply affected by the strike," said 36-year-old Nicco Hogg in London on Thursday. "I took my car, the train and now I have to cycle."

Spreading labour unrest poses a problem for governments that are already spending billions trying to blunt the worst effects of rising prices, at least for the most vulnerable.

The action in Britain, by members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) and Unite unions, follows several walkouts this year amid a long-running dispute over job cuts, pensions and working conditions.

Some commuters were sympathetic to their cause, with 28-year-old Pema Monaghan in London, a writer also working in publishing, saying "they are defending their working conditions and their pay so it's fair enough".

Others doubted that the action would have much impact on politicians.

"They have loads of strikes," said Daniel Osei, 26, who works in mental health for children in the London borough of Fulham. "They're not really affecting the government as much as they are affecting us."

Authorities in London also said the Underground system was "severely disrupted", with limited or no services running, and advised people to avoid trying to use the network.

Reports said many buses were packed to capacity and unable to pick up more passengers as many waited at stops, while roads were expected to be more congested than usual.

