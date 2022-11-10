A recent bacterial infection linked to deli meats and cheese has hospitalised 16 people and caused the death of one in the United States, health officials have warned.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said in a statement that between April 2021 and September 2022, there were seven infections in New York, three in Maryland (one of which died), one in New Jersey, two in Massachusetts, two in Illinois and one in California.

Five of the New Yorkers who contracted the disease said they purchased deli meat from a NetCost Market location, a supermarket where the bacteria was first discovered in October 2021.

However, authorities think additional delis may also be connected to the current outbreak.

Here’s all you need to know about the deadly infection:

What is Listeriosis?

Listeria monocytogenes is a bacterium that can cause the deadly infection listeriosis. Ingesting contaminated food can cause people to contract the infection. Pregnant women, neonates, older persons, and those with compromised immune systems are the disease's main targets.

Pregnant women typically only experience a minor case of listeriosis, but the foetus or newborn baby has serious illness as a result.

Some individuals with Listeria infections experience severe infections of the bloodstream (producing sepsis) or brain, most frequently in adults 65 years of age and older and individuals with compromised immune systems (causing meningitis or encephalitis).

Bones, joints, and locations in the chest and abdomen are just a few of the bodily components that listeria infections might occasionally affect.

What are the symptoms?