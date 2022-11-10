Iran has built a hypersonic ballistic missile, the semi-official Tasnim news agency quoted a Revolutionary Guard official as saying, in remarks likely to raise controversies about Iranian missile capabilities.

"This missile has a high speed and can manoeuvre in and out of the atmosphere. It will target the enemy's advanced anti-missile systems and is a big generational leap in the field of missiles," Amir Ali Hajizadeh was quoted as saying on Thursday.

Hypersonic missiles can fly at least five times faster than the speed of sound and on a complex trajectory, which makes them difficult to intercept.

However, there have been no reports of such a missile being tested by Iran and, while Iran has developed a large domestic arms industry in the face of international sanctions and embargoes, Western military analysts say Iran sometimes exaggerates its weapons capabilities.

