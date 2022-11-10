Russian President Vladimir Putin will not attend a gathering of leaders from the Group of 20 (G20) nations on the resort island of Bali next week, Indonesian and Russian officials have said.

Putin will instead be represented by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, the officials said on Thursday.

The Russian president is set to join one of the meetings at the summit virtually, said Jodi Mahardi, a spokesperson for Indonesia's Coordinating Minister of Maritime and Investment Affairs.

As G20 host, Indonesia has resisted pressure from Western countries and Ukraine to withdraw its invitation to Putin from the summit and expel Russia from the group over the war in Ukraine, saying it does not have the authority to do so without consensus among members.

A spokesperson at Russia's embassy in Indonesia confirmed Putin would not attend the summit, but did not provide further explanation.

Geopolitical frictions

Indonesian President Joko Widodo had been attempting to mediate the geopolitical friction between powers in the G20.