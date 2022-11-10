WORLD
3 MIN READ
Brazil's military finds no issues with election that Bolsonaro lost
Military audit finds no specific problem in the October presidential election that brought leftist Lula to power but cites vulnerabilities in the code of the country's electronic voting system.
Brazil's military finds no issues with election that Bolsonaro lost
Military's findings may provide fodder for a small but committed protest movement among Bolsonaro's supporters. / Reuters Archive
Baba UmarBaba Umar
November 10, 2022

A long-awaited report by Brazil's armed forces on the security of the country's electronic voting system has not mentioned any specific problems with last month's vote but said there were vulnerabilities in the code that could potentially be exploited.

The report is the fruit of efforts by President Jair Bolsonaro, a far-right former army captain who lost his re-election bid to leftist Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, to get the military to identify problems with a voting system that he alleges – without proof – is liable to fraud.

The military's findings may provide fodder for a small but committed protest movement among Bolsonaro's supporters who refuse to accept Lula's October 30 victory and have asked the armed forces to intervene.

Lula, a former president who takes office again on January 1, told journalists on Wednesday that the protesters had no reason to question the result of the election, saying those funding the protests should be investigated.

READ MORE:Brazil court asks military to share report on voting machines

READ MORE:Pro-Bolsonaro crowds thin as Brazil handover begins

'Relevant risk'

RECOMMENDED

In a letter to Alexandre de Moraes, a Supreme Court justice who heads Brazil's top electoral authority (TSE), Defence Minister Paulo Nogueira did not cite any specific problems found in the military audit of the vote.

But he wrote that voting machines' "connection to the internet, during the compilation of the source code and consequent generation of programmes, may configure a relevant risk to the security of the process."

He added that "from the functionality tests ... it is not possible to say that the electronic voting system is free from the influence of any malicious code that could alter its functioning."

To resolve the two problems he mentioned, he suggested the TSE consider creating a specialised commission to comb through the election results for any sign of issues flagged in the military report.

Bolsonaro's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

READ MORE: Lula defeats Bolsonaro in tight Brazil election

READ MORE:Brazil top court: Bolsonaro concedes election defeat by allowing transition

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Sri Lanka urges Pakistan to rethink T20 World Cup boycott against India
Family of US news anchor's missing mother renews plea, authorities say she is likely alive
Tropical Storm Penha kills four, displaces thousands across southern Philippines
Iran says it enters Oman talks with US 'in good faith' as tensions rise
China, South Korea discuss reviving joint maritime drills after 15 years
UN raises alarm over reports of Israel spraying herbicide near Lebanon border
'A valuable new beginning': Damascus Book Fair returns under President al Sharaa
Türkiye-Iraq ties gain momentum amid shared security and regional shifts, says SETA
US military strikes suspected 'drug-trafficking' vessel in Eastern Pacific
US virtual embassy tells Americans to leave Iran 'now' amid increasing restrictions and risks
Netanyahu wary of Egypt's military might and uncertain about ultimate US move on Iran
Norway's ex-PM Thorbjorn Jagland and ex-FM Borge Brende under separate probes over Epstein links
'US has many options at disposal aside from diplomacy' — White House sets tone for Iran talks
By Sadiq S Bhat
Erdogan champions diplomacy, highlighting Türkiye's efforts to avert possible US-Iran war
Araghchi arrives in Oman for nuclear talks with US as Iran deploys Khorramshahr 4 missiles