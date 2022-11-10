WORLD
3 MIN READ
Residents flee as fighting resumes between DRC military, M23 rebels
Military of Democratic Republic of Congo uses newly deployed jets to bombard M23 positions in the east of the African country, as some residents flee across the border, officials say.
Residents flee as fighting resumes between DRC military, M23 rebels
Hundreds of volunteers take part in a session to enlist new recruits into the DRC army to go to the front against the M23 rebellion, in eastern Goma. / AFP
Noureldein GhanemNoureldein Ghanem
November 10, 2022

Fighting has resumed in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) between the military and armed group M23, residents told the AFP news agency, a day after many people fled rebel-held territory being bombarded by military jets.

Residents said on Wednesday they heard the sounds of more fighting by the evening, after a tense but quieter day.

"There are detonations of bombs. The army is pounding the positions of the M23," said one resident of a village outside the commercial hub of Rugari.

AFP correspondents in Goma saw two fighter planes and two combat helicopters fly overhead Wednesday.

Officials said on Tuesday that the DRC's military used newly deployed jets to bombard M23 positions in the east of the country, as some residents fled across the border.

A mostly Congolese Tutsi group, the M23 first leaped to prominence in 2012 -- briefly capturing the main city in eastern DRC, Goma, before being driven out.

As fighting has escalated, the town of Rugari is thought to be near the current frontlines, 30 kilometres from Goma.

RECOMMENDED

Thousands flee

The UN said on Wednesday that at least 188,000 people had fled their villages since October 20, the start of the new M23 offensive.

At least 16,500 have taken refuge in neighbouring Uganda.

After lying dormant for years, M23 took up arms again in late 2021 claiming the DRC had failed to honour a pledge to integrate them into the army, among other grievances.

The group has won a string of victories against the DRC army in North Kivu province in recent weeks, dramatically increasing the territory under their control.

Fresh advances prompted the UN peacekeeping mission there to increase its alert level and boost support for the DRC army.

The rise of M23 has also created a rift between DRC and Rwanda. Kinshasa accuses Kigali of supporting the rebels, a charge Kigali denies.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Sri Lanka urges Pakistan to rethink T20 World Cup boycott against India
Family of US news anchor's missing mother renews plea, authorities say she is likely alive
Tropical Storm Penha kills four, displaces thousands across southern Philippines
Iran says it enters Oman talks with US 'in good faith' as tensions rise
China, South Korea discuss reviving joint maritime drills after 15 years
UN raises alarm over reports of Israel spraying herbicide near Lebanon border
'A valuable new beginning': Damascus Book Fair returns under President al Sharaa
Türkiye-Iraq ties gain momentum amid shared security and regional shifts, says SETA
US military strikes suspected 'drug-trafficking' vessel in Eastern Pacific
US virtual embassy tells Americans to leave Iran 'now' amid increasing restrictions and risks
Netanyahu wary of Egypt's military might and uncertain about ultimate US move on Iran
Norway's ex-PM Thorbjorn Jagland and ex-FM Borge Brende under separate probes over Epstein links
'US has many options at disposal aside from diplomacy' — White House sets tone for Iran talks
By Sadiq S Bhat
Erdogan champions diplomacy, highlighting Türkiye's efforts to avert possible US-Iran war
Araghchi arrives in Oman for nuclear talks with US as Iran deploys Khorramshahr 4 missiles