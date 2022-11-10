Workers have walked off the job in Greece and Belgium during nationwide strikes against increasing consumer prices, disrupting transportation, forcing flight cancellations and shutting down public services in the latest European protests over the rising cost of living.

In Greece, where workers were holding a 24-hour general strike, thousands of protesters marched through the streets of Athens and the northern city of Thessaloniki on Wednesday. Brief clashes broke out at the end of demonstrations in both cities, with small groups of protesters breaking off from the main march to throw Molotov cocktails and rocks at police, who responded with tear gas and stun grenades.

The clashes were over within minutes. Police said one officer was injured in Athens, while two people were arrested in the capital and another eight were arrested in Thessaloniki.

The strike disrupted services around the country, with ferries tied up in port, severing connections to Greece's islands, state-run schools shut, public hospitals running with reduced staff and most public transport grinding to a standstill.

Belgium's nationwide strike over the increasing cost of living snarled traffic through much of the country and disrupted businesses as workers set up picket lines at supermarkets and shopping centers.

As the country's main trade unions called for wage increases, the action led most trains and public urban traffic to be reduced to a minimum and 60 percent of flights to be canceled at Brussels airport. Staff in about two-thirds of hospitals in the French-speaking Wallonia region and Brussels joined in, with non-urgent appointments and operations postponed, the CSC union said.

Repercussions of Ukraine conflict

Europe has faced a series of protests and strikes in recent months over soaring inflation. As Russia's assault in Ukraine has driven up energy and food prices, workers from nurses to pilots to railway staff have walked off the job, seeking wages that keep pace with inflation. Others have joined in by taking to the streets to pressure governments to do more to ease rising bills even as European leaders have passed energy relief packages.

And more are ahead.