Canada will soon announce a new Asia-Pacific strategy to challenge China on human rights issues while cooperating with the world's second-biggest economy on the climate crisis and other shared goals, Foreign Minister Melanie Joly has said.

Canada sees relations with Asia-Pacific countries as vital to national security as well as its economic and environmental goals, Joly said in Toronto on Wednesday ahead of an official trip to the region.

China was an "increasingly disruptive, global power," Joly said, and would need to be a major part of the strategy expected to be announced within the next month.

"It seeks to shape the global environment into one that is more permissive for interests and values that increasingly depart from ours," she said.

In a broad outline of Ottawa's new policy roadmap, which is due to be released in the coming weeks, Joly said it will be critical to expand relations with India and other countries in the region, as well as Taiwan.

Diplomatic tensions between Canada and China have been running high since the detention of Huawei Technologies executive Meng Wanzhou in 2018 and Beijing's subsequent arrest of two Canadians on spying charges.

While the standoff ended when all three people were released last year, relations have remained sour. Citing national security concerns, Ottawa banned the use of 5G gear from Huawei in May and last week ordered three Chinese companies to divest from critical minerals in Canada.

This week Beijing pushed back against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's accusations that China was attempting to interfere with Canadian elections and said Ottawa should stop making remarks that hurt relations.

READ MORE:Canada lawmakers announce Taiwan trip after strong China reaction to Pelosi