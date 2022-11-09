The users of PKK-linked social media accounts, who are spreading terrorist propaganda and anti-Türkiye disinformation, have criminal records linked to drug trafficking.

Turkish security forces and intelligence units continue their fight against the PKK terrorist organisation on social media.

In this context, the Turkish authorities investigated the PKK/KCK's terrorist propaganda and disinformation activities against Türkiye and identified the group's social media accounts one after another.

The accounts that participated in the campaign used tags which were determined by the PKK.

The authorities noticed close interaction between the accounts with which they posted content.

The investigation found that the Twitter account "@JIYANZAGROS_21" belongs to Zeliha Ertürk, who has a record of crimes such as "establishing an organisation for trafficking and supplying drugs or stimulants."

Zeliha Ertürk lives in the city of Amersfoort in the Netherlands, where she arrived illegally. Her relatives also have a record of terrorism and drug crimes.

Ertürk used the account for spreading pro-PKK/KCK propaganda. Her family members also have a big criminal record, primarily related to terrorism and drug trafficking.

READ MORE:Türkiye 'neutralises' terrorist YPG/PKK ringleader in northern Syria