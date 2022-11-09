TÜRKİYE
PKK uses terror propaganda, drug trafficking for its illegal campaign
PKK terrorist group has been financing its bloody campaign through drug trafficking in the European Union, according to reports from Turkish and international law enforcement agencies.
Turkish security forces and intelligence units continue their fight against the PKK terrorist organisation on social media. / Reuters Archive
By Alican Tekingunduz
November 9, 2022

The users of PKK-linked social media accounts, who are spreading terrorist propaganda and anti-Türkiye disinformation, have criminal records linked to drug trafficking.

Turkish security forces and intelligence units continue their fight against the PKK terrorist organisation on social media.

In this context, the Turkish authorities investigated the PKK/KCK's terrorist propaganda and disinformation activities against Türkiye and identified the group's social media accounts one after another.

The accounts that participated in the campaign used tags which were determined by the PKK. 

The authorities noticed close interaction between the accounts with which they posted content.

The investigation found that the Twitter account "@JIYANZAGROS_21" belongs to Zeliha Ertürk, who has a record of crimes such as "establishing an organisation for trafficking and supplying drugs or stimulants."

Zeliha Ertürk lives in the city of Amersfoort in the Netherlands, where she arrived illegally. Her relatives also have a record of terrorism and drug crimes.

Ertürk used the account for spreading pro-PKK/KCK propaganda. Her family members also have a big criminal record, primarily related to terrorism and drug trafficking.

READ MORE:Türkiye 'neutralises' terrorist YPG/PKK ringleader in northern Syria

PKK's narco activities

The terrorist group has been financing its bloody campaign – which has caused the deaths of thousands of innocent people – with the help of drug trafficking in the European Union, according to reports from Turkish and international law enforcement agencies.

PKK is involved in all aspects of the illicit narcotics trade in the bloc, including production, distribution to other nations and street trafficking.

It generates over $1.5 billion by dominating 80 percent of Europe's illegal drug market, Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu revealed, citing official figures.

By leveraging Türkiye’s southeastern border near the Middle East and drug trafficking routes in the Balkans, the Caucasus and Africa, the PKK has been active in drug transportation and is connected to regional drug networks.

In order to distribute the drugs it brought onto the streets, the members of the terror organisation rely on their supporters and pro-PKK political groups throughout Europe, reports have found. 

Ankara has previously expressed its concern on this serious issue, which also currently remains a point of conflict between Türkiye and Sweden and Finland as the two Nordic countries seek NATO memberships.

READ MORE: Erdogan: Western human rights defenders ignore PKK terror victims

