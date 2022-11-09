The Ocean Viking migrant rescue ship should dock in Italian waters as per international maritime laws and Rome's refusal to let it do so - which has caused the ship to head to France - is "unacceptable", the French government has said.

"Italy has a responsibility to welcome these people," government spokesperson Olivier Veran told France Info radio on Wednesday.

"The Italian attitude is ... unacceptable. Italy must play its role," he added.

Veran said diplomatic talks were underway between France and Italy to try to resolve the fate of the ship, which is carrying more than 200 people.

"No one will let this boat face the slightest risk," said Veran.

