It has been almost eight weeks since unprecedented protests first shook the foundations of the 43-year-old Islamic Republic of Iran.

With police brutality and violence engulfing the country, many observers say the hope of reviving the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) – commonly known as the US-Iran nuclear deal – is dismal, adding that international opinion towards Tehran has further soured.

The turmoil has also cornered proponents for diplomacy, with their voices drowned out by the prevailing rhetoric of confrontation.

Questions are now being asked whether it is still realistic for negotiations to continue given the level of enmity between the US and Iran.

But others warned that the alternative to scrapping the talks could be much worse.

The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), also known as the Iran Nuclear Agreement, is a historic deal between Iran and other superpowers, notably the United States, in July 2015.

Under the deal, Iran consented to destroy a large portion of its nuclear programme and permit more thorough international inspections of its facilities in exchange for sanctions relief worth billions of dollars.

Protests and crackdown

The latest wave of protests started in mid-September as a campaign against compulsory wearing of the hijab – following the suspicious death of 22-year old Mahsa Amini in custody of Iran’s controversial ‘moral police’.

Since then, it has evolved into a movement for more freedom for ordinary Iranians.

From the centre of power in capital Tehran to the country’s peripheries as far as Sistan and Baluchestan in the southeast, Zanjan in the northwest, and many points in between, people have taken to the streets in large numbers.

Even in the religious strongholds of Mashhad and Qom, students have been reported to lead anti-government demonstrations.

The consequences of the unrest have been deadly, with more than 300 people reported killed, according to the latest UN Watch data.

More than 5,000 have also been injured and over 14,000 detained.

Despite the threat of more violence, protesters are hardening their resolve to fight – not for the absence of fear but for the lack of other options to express their grievances. Images of their defiance have been transmitted on social media and drawing support worldwide.

In response, security forces have escalated the crackdown, deploying more troops who are firing at unarmed civilians and detaining more protesters, plunging the nation deeper into collective despair and political uncertainty.

A young businessman from the city of Karaj near Tehran tells TRT World how he rushed to the hospital a 16-year-old boy, who was shot in the eye by government forces.

“It was a very painful scene. He was still carrying his school bag on his shoulder. He’s just a student,” he says. “We are very sad and angry.”

Unclear deal

Sina Toossi, a senior non-resident fellow at the Center for International Policy in Washington DC, tells TRT World that the protests as well as Iran’s military support for Russia in its war against Ukraine have “diminished prospects” for a diplomatic solution to the crisis.

Still, a diplomatic, and not a military solution, to the Iran nuclear crisis “is still in the interests of all sides,” Toossi says.

He says that the Biden administration’s move to resuscitate the nuclear deal reflects the president’s goal to “peacefully resolve this nuclear crisis”.

Saeed Jalili, an independent political analyst and former journalist of the Tehran-based Financial Tribune, also feels that the revival of the JCPOA is “unlikely” as the US would not be able to advocate talks amid public pressure over the protests.

“As long as the protests are alive the JCPOA should be considered dead,” he tells TRT World.