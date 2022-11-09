WORLD
2 MIN READ
Palestinian killed by Israeli forces as protests erupt in Nablus
Local residents say clashes erupted when Israeli settlers guarded by army forces stormed Joseph’s tomb in Nablus during which Israeli soldiers used fire and tear gas canisters.
Palestinian killed by Israeli forces as protests erupt in Nablus
A local Palestinian armed group calling itself the “Balata Brigade” said one of its members was killed in a clash with Israeli soldiers. / AA Archive
By Meryem Demirhan
November 9, 2022

A Palestinian has been killed by Israeli army fire in the occupied West Bank, according to local media.

The official Palestine TV said that a man died of his serious injuries from Israeli fire in the Balata refugee camp, east of Nablus on Wednesday.

Local residents said clashes erupted when Israeli settlers guarded by army forces stormed Joseph’s tomb in Nablus during which Israeli soldiers used fire and tear gas canisters.

Palestinian gunmen and Israeli soldiers reportedly exchanged fire in the area.

A local Palestinian armed group calling itself the “Balata Brigade” said one of its members was killed in a clash with Israeli soldiers.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said its medics treated dozens of Palestinians on the site, including three who were shot by live fire.

RECOMMENDED

READ MORE:Israeli army kills Palestinian teen in occupied West Bank

Joseph's tomb has long been a flashpoint for violence.

Jews believe the site to be the burial place of the biblical patriarch Joseph. 

Muslims, however, challenge this claim, saying an Islamic cleric – Sheikh Yussef Dawiqat – was buried at the site two centuries ago.

READ MORE:Palestinian NGOs say Israeli crackdown 'like execution'

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Istanbul's Sabiha Gokcen Airport serves record 44.2M passengers in 11 months
Türkiye examining wreckage of crashed drones: defence ministry
Türkiye's Erdogan meets Sudan's Burhan in Ankara
International Student Summit to convene in Istanbul on digital skills, intercultural dialogue
Ukraine fires British Storm Shadow missiles at Russian energy facilities
'Good friends': Sri Lanka envoy praises Türkiye's aid as nation recovers from deadly floods
Deadly armed clash on Tajik–Afghan border: Tajikistan
Israeli strike kills one, injures several in Gaza amid repeated ceasefire violations
Pope Leo highlights Gaza suffering in his unusually direct first Christmas sermon
Turkish prosecutors widen probe into fatal Libyan jet crash in Ankara
Christmas in India unfolds under shadow of fear and intimidation
Two killed in Israeli air strike on minibus in eastern Lebanon despite ceasefire
Beijing accuses US of attempting to thwart improved China-India ties
Türkiye thwarts Daesh plot targeting Christmas events in sweeping raids, warns threats persist
Somalia's capital votes in first direct national elections in half a century