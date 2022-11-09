Allegations of fraud — prompted by voting issues and amplified by former president Donald Trump — left officials scrambling to defend the integrity of the US midterm elections.

Republicans in the bitterly contested Maricopa County in Arizona sued to extend voting hours on Tuesday, with Trump and his allies claiming a small number of non-functioning tabulation machines was evidence of a fix.

"The widespread issues... are completely unacceptable, especially as Republicans flock to the polls to vote in-person," said a statement from the Republican National Committee, announcing the lawsuit.

Officials in Maricopa County, which includes the city of Phoenix, the fifth most populous US city, said a minority of the 223 polling stations experienced difficulties.

President Joe Biden won Arizona by a razor-thin 10,000 votes in 2020, with the cosmopolitan and densely populated Maricopa key to his support.

But in rural parts of Arizona, a state which had previously leaned Republican, that result was viewed with suspicion and sparked conspiracy theories.

"We've got about 20 percent of the locations out there where there's an issue with the tabulator," said Maricopa County Board of Supervisors Chairman Bill Gates.

By early afternoon Maricopa County Elections Department said on Twitter they had resolved the issues at several polling centers.

Gates said the broken-down machines would not affect the probity of the poll.

"We also have a redundancy in place," Gates added, saying paper ballots would be transferred in a secure box to a central election facility for tabulation.

Trump's allegations

Trump and his supporters have spent much of the last two years pushing allegations of ballot stuffing, despite numerous investigations — including a Republican-funded one — that found no evidence of fraud.

Republican candidates for Arizona's secretary of state, governor and a US Senate seat all subscribe to the debunked theory and say they would not have certified Biden's win.

Masked poll watchers, some of them armed, have hung around early voting drop boxes, in what they said was an effort to prevent ballot stuffing, until a judge ordered them to keep their distance.

Nonpartisan county officials have mounted a huge voter confidence operation, holding open meetings and inviting citizens to inspect voting security procedures.

But Tuesday's breakdowns were taken as evidence by some Republicans that there was cheating afoot.

Trump-endorsed candidate for secretary of state, Kari Lake, lashed out at the disruptions, hinting that they may have been deliberate.

"This is incompetency. I hope it's not malice," she said.