TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Erdogan: Türkiye expects concrete steps from Sweden for its NATO bid
Türkiye is pleased that the new Swedish government said it will comply with the tripartite memorandum signed between Sweden, Türkiye and Finland in Madrid, says Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
Erdogan: Türkiye expects concrete steps from Sweden for its NATO bid
Terror groups 'must be prevented from exploiting Sweden's democratic environment,' says President Erdogan. / AA
Hatem ShurrabHatem Shurrab
November 8, 2022

Türkiye expects to see Sweden alleviate Ankara's concerns about terrorism under a tripartite memorandum, the Turkish president has said, urging Stockholm for more concrete steps.

Speaking at a joint news conference with Sweden's Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson in the Turkish capital Ankara on Tuesday, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said his country is pleased that the new Swedish government pledged to comply with the tripartite memorandum signed in Madrid.

"Sweden wants NATO membership for its own security, and Türkiye wants to see a Sweden that supports the alleviation of Ankara's security concerns," he added.

PKK/PYD/YPG, the Fetullah Terrorist Organisation (FETO), and DHKP-C terror groups "must be prevented from exploiting Sweden's democratic environment," he also said, noting that PKK terrorists should not be allowed to protest with their organisation's rags in Sweden.

It is "important" that members of FETO, the group behind the 2016 public-defeated coup in Türkiye, are extradited from Sweden, the president said, urging for more action on the matter.

READ MORE:Türkiye warns Finland, Sweden must 'take steps' before NATO approval

Sweden to 'fully implement' tripartite memorandum

Kristersson, for his part, said his country will "fully implement the tripartite memorandum" signed in June between Sweden, Türkiye, and Finland.

Stockholm understands that Ankara is fighting against PKK terror group and that Sweden wants to help with that fight, he said, adding that he had a "positive" meeting with Erdogan.

RECOMMENDED

"We will take great steps towards the end of this year and at the beginning of next year, especially in the field of anti-terror legislation," Kristersson said, adding that his country will take any threat against Sweden and Türkiye "seriously."

READ MORE: Ankara expects Sweden, Finland to prevent terrorists — Türkiye’s speaker

Kristersson also noted that there is "great potential in our relationship with Türkiye" and said the two countries "can do a lot in trade and tourism."

The PKK is listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the EU, and US, and is responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

The trilateral agreement that Türkiye, Sweden, and Finland signed in June stipulates that Finland and Sweden will not provide support to the PKK, its Syrian offshoot YPG/PYD, and FETO.

The deal also said Ankara extends full support to Finland and Sweden against threats to their national security.

All 30 standing NATO allies need to approve any expansion of the bloc.

READ MORE:PKK actions in Sweden show how lax Stockholm's laws are: Turkish FM

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Kazakhstan interim report cites possible warhead impact in AZAL plane crash
Istanbul's Sabiha Gokcen Airport serves record 44.2M passengers in 11 months
Türkiye examining wreckage of crashed drones: defence ministry
Türkiye's Erdogan meets Sudan's Burhan in Ankara
International Student Summit to convene in Istanbul on digital skills, intercultural dialogue
Ukraine fires British Storm Shadow missiles at Russian energy facilities
'Good friends': Sri Lanka envoy praises Türkiye's aid as nation recovers from deadly floods
Deadly armed clash on Tajik–Afghan border: Tajikistan
Israeli strike kills one, injures several in Gaza amid repeated ceasefire violations
Pope Leo highlights Gaza suffering in his unusually direct first Christmas sermon
Turkish prosecutors widen probe into fatal Libyan jet crash in Ankara
Christmas in India unfolds under shadow of fear and intimidation
Two killed in Israeli air strike on minibus in eastern Lebanon despite ceasefire
Beijing accuses US of attempting to thwart improved China-India ties
Türkiye thwarts Daesh plot targeting Christmas events in sweeping raids, warns threats persist