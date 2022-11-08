Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is recovering after being shot in the shin during a rally on November 3, says the tragic event has led him to carry on with more determination than ever.

He was speaking to Andrea Sanke, the host of TRT World’s flagship current affairs programme The Newsmakers on Tuesday.

“Psychologically, I’m more determined than ever,” Khan said. “I was expecting something to happen. I predicted this four months ago that there was a plot against me.”

Khan, 70, got injured after reportedly a gunman opened fire at him while he was atop a truck, leading a protest rally in Punjab’s Wazirabad. Ghazanfar Ali, a district police officer, said one person was killed and nine others, including Khan, were wounded in the attack.

Immediately after the attack, two of Khan’s senior party members addressed a press conference on his behalf, accusing the country’s prime minister, interior minister and a senior intelligence agency official as “the perpetrators behind the attack”.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, former prime minister and a senior leader of the ruling coalition’s Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz party, spoke with The Newsmakers and called the allegations levelled by Khan tragic.

“It is a tragedy that a person of Imran Khan’s stature, who served as the prime minister of the country, would stoop so low to accuse the (sitting) prime minister and intelligence officials of being behind this shooting,” he said.

Abbasi said the shooting took place in a province which Khan’s PTI party controls and called for an investigation to ascertain “the motivation behind this shooting”.