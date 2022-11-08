WORLD
3 MIN READ
EU announces more sanctions on Myanmar's junta
In total, 84 individuals and 11 entities in Myanmar now fall under the EU sanctions, which include visa bans and the freezing of assets in the European Union.
EU announces more sanctions on Myanmar's junta
Myanmar has been in turmoil under the junta, which faces widespread armed resistance and has responded with a brutal crackdown. / Reuters Archive
By Alican Tekingunduz
November 8, 2022

The EU has extended its sanctions on Myanmar's junta, targeting 19 more individuals and entities including a minister and a chief justice.

Tuesday's measures against Myanmar were announced by the European Council because of "the continuing escalation of violence and grave human rights violations following the military takeover two years ago".

It was the fifth package of EU sanctions on the southeast Asian country, under military rule since 2020 when the military staged a coup against the government led by Aung San Suu Kyi, now in prison on corruption charges judged spurious by Europe.

Myanmar has been in turmoil under the junta, which faces widespread armed resistance and has responded with a brutal crackdown. 

A local rights group says 2,300 people have been killed in the past two years, and the UN children's agency estimates that one million people have been displaced.

READ MORE:US seeks 'forceful' Myanmar stance as ASEAN ministers meet

'Escalation of violence'

RECOMMENDED

The latest sanctions target Myanmar's minister of investment and foreign economic relations, Kan Zaw, the supreme court chief justice Htun Htun Oo, and high-ranking military officials.

Also listed were election commission officials and business people representing firms linked to the junta.

In total, 84 individuals and 11 entities in Myanmar now fall under the EU sanctions, which include visa bans and the freezing of assets in the European Union.

Previous sanctions maintained include an embargo on weapons and on equipment that can be used to spy on communications.

"The EU is deeply concerned by the continuing escalation of violence and the evolution towards a protracted conflict which has spread across the country and has regional implications," the European Council said in a statement.

It added that it would do everything possible to bring to justice those responsible for "human rights violations, war crimes and crimes against humanity" in the wake of the coup. 

READ MORE:UN envoy: Myanmar crisis deepening under military rule

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Kazakhstan interim report cites possible warhead impact in AZAL plane crash
Istanbul's Sabiha Gokcen Airport serves record 44.2M passengers in 11 months
Türkiye examining wreckage of crashed drones: defence ministry
Türkiye's Erdogan meets Sudan's Burhan in Ankara
International Student Summit to convene in Istanbul on digital skills, intercultural dialogue
Ukraine fires British Storm Shadow missiles at Russian energy facilities
'Good friends': Sri Lanka envoy praises Türkiye's aid as nation recovers from deadly floods
Deadly armed clash on Tajik–Afghan border: Tajikistan
Israeli strike kills one, injures several in Gaza amid repeated ceasefire violations
Pope Leo highlights Gaza suffering in his unusually direct first Christmas sermon
Turkish prosecutors widen probe into fatal Libyan jet crash in Ankara
Christmas in India unfolds under shadow of fear and intimidation
Two killed in Israeli air strike on minibus in eastern Lebanon despite ceasefire
Beijing accuses US of attempting to thwart improved China-India ties
Türkiye thwarts Daesh plot targeting Christmas events in sweeping raids, warns threats persist