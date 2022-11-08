The promise was made in Copenhagen in 2009, at the 15th Conference of Parties (COP15) of the United Nations Climate Change Conference.

Developed countries pledged to finance $100 billion a year to developing nations by 2020. It was a crucial move in humanity’s fight against the burgeoning climate crisis– the funds were meant to facilitate adaptation and mitigation measures in nations suffering the most.

In 2015, at COP21 in Paris, the goal was reiterated with the Paris Agreement on climate change.

To this day, however, that promise has not materialised. And now, at COP27, developing nations are demanding accountability.

With mitigation measures against the climate crisis on the agenda, the African group of negotiators in this year’s UNCCC have demanded that developed countries pledge $100 billion in annual funds to facilitate and sustain the momentum in implementing mitigation measures.

“As Chair of the African group of negotiators here at the conference, we feel that we have to address the key issues around the commitment to financing under the Paris Agreement as a measure of credibility,” Zambia’s President Hakainde Hichilema said.

“We need a strong international commitment as we seek exceptional milestone outcomes from this conference.”

In addition to seeking accountability for the $100 billion funds, Hichilema proposed that a common global template on carbon trading should be created as part of mitigation and adaptation efforts against the climate crisis.

“A crisis like this should not divide us but enhance our cooperation as the league of nations in one of the surest ways to defeat climate change,” he said, urging collaboration.