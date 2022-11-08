WORLD
2 MIN READ
Hundreds of Sri Lankan migrants heading to Canada rescued: Vietnam
Vietnamese authorities say all 303 people, including 20 children, have been brought to safety with the help of a nearby Japanese-flagged ship.
Hundreds of Sri Lankan migrants heading to Canada rescued: Vietnam
Crew members of the Japan-flagged 'Helios Leader' vessel also help with the rescue operation. / AFP
Umer Bin AjmalUmer Bin Ajmal
November 8, 2022

More than 300 suspected migrants from Sri Lanka have been rescued off the coast of Vietnam after their boat began taking on water, Vietnamese authorities have said.

The Myanmar-flagged Lady 3 fishing vessel encountered difficulties around 250 nautical miles off Vung Tau on Vietnam’s southern coast, according to Vietnam’s Maritime Search and Rescue Coordination Centre which said the boat was thought to be heading to Canada, about 6,000 nautical miles across the Pacific Ocean.

“There was an issue with the ship which meant water flowed into the engine room and could not be fixed since November 5,” the centre said on Tuesday.

After the captain called for help on Monday, Vietnamese authorities asked a Japanese-flagged ship sailing nearby to rescue the Sri Lankans.

READ MORE:For ordinary Sri Lankans every day is a battle

Surge in people smuggling

RECOMMENDED

The vessel was drifting with a lot of panicked people gathering on the deck, the rescue centre said.

All 303 people, including 20 children, were brought safely to Vung Tau.

Foreign debt-ridden Sri Lanka has for months faced severe shortages of food, fuel and medicines – along with rampant inflation and running blackouts – after running out of foreign exchange to import essential goods.

Security officials have said the spiralling economic crisis may be encouraging unlawful emigration.

A surge in people-smuggling attempts to Australia by boat prompted Canberra and Colombo to set up a special monitoring centre after fitting fishing boats with GPS tracking devices to curb dangerous human trafficking journeys.

READ MORE:What’s next for crisis-ridden Sri Lanka?

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
From retro TV screens to Dubai skies: Turkish teen writes Tetris history
Kazakhstan interim report cites possible warhead impact in AZAL plane crash
Istanbul's Sabiha Gokcen Airport serves record 44.2M passengers in 11 months
Türkiye examining wreckage of crashed drones: defence ministry
Türkiye's Erdogan meets Sudan's Burhan in Ankara
International Student Summit to convene in Istanbul on digital skills, intercultural dialogue
Ukraine fires British Storm Shadow missiles at Russian energy facilities
'Good friends': Sri Lanka envoy praises Türkiye's aid as nation recovers from deadly floods
Deadly armed clash on Tajik–Afghan border: Tajikistan
Israeli strike kills one, injures several in Gaza amid repeated ceasefire violations
Pope Leo highlights Gaza suffering in his unusually direct first Christmas sermon
Turkish prosecutors widen probe into fatal Libyan jet crash in Ankara
Christmas in India unfolds under shadow of fear and intimidation
Two killed in Israeli air strike on minibus in eastern Lebanon despite ceasefire
Beijing accuses US of attempting to thwart improved China-India ties