Armenia and Azerbaijan have held peace talks mediated by the United States, just hours after a fresh shootout along their troubled border in a conflict which has left hundreds dead in recent months.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken hosted the foreign ministers of the rival nations on Monday.

"The United States is committed to the peace negotiations between Armenia and Azerbaijan," Blinken said before the meeting.

"Direct dialogue is the best way to a truly durable peace, and we are very pleased to support that."

An American official speaking on condition of anonymity said the meeting was less about peace negotiations in the full sense of the term, and more about providing an opportunity for the warring parties to meet and talk.

On Monday, Azerbaijan's defence ministry accused Armenian forces of shooting at the positions of Azerbaijani troops stationed at several locations on the frontier.

Meanwhile, Yerevan's defence ministry accused Azerbaijani forces of opening fire on Armenian positions in a statement, adding there had been no casualties.

