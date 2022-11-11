A crowd sporting robust saffron turbans began gathering hours before a conference in the northern Indian city of Lucknow on October 16. Many, also sporting saffron scarves, shouted Bharat Mata Ki Jai – victory to Motherland – the trademark war cry of the Hindu far-right in India.

Curiously, the majority of the sloganeers were Muslims, who have been under considerable stress since the Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) came to power in 2014.

The conference was convened for the intellectuals among the Pasmandas – which means ‘left behind’ or backward – estimated to be around 80-85 percent among approximately 200 million Indian Muslims. Overall, Muslims make up 15 percent of India’s 1.4 billion population.

The Hindutva ideology – the central plank of the ruling BJP – has identified the main religious minority, Muslims, as the key social opponents. Yet, when Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently asked his colleagues to “reach out” to the Pasmandas to ensure economic and social empowerment, it surprised both the critics and crusaders of Hindutva.

“The Pasmandas were hesitant to talk about their plight within the BJP. The day the Prime Minister used the word ‘Pasmanda’ and spoke about their misery everything changed. The positive sentiment among the Pasmandas for Mr Modi is noticeable,” Atif Rasheed, the president of a pro-BJP Pasmanda outfıt, tells TRT World.

The BJP is trying to woo the Pasmandas through high-profile appointments, like a Minority Affairs minister in Uttar Pradesh (UP), a state with the country’s highest Muslim population. Another member of the community was nominated from Kashmir for the upper house of parliament. Many Pasmandas are appointed to the high offices of the government.

“I was made the first National Minority Commission vice chairperson – a first for a Pasmanda,” says Rasheed.

He, however, left it to the BJP’s higher decision-making bodies to comment on why Muslims – let alone Pasmandas – are nearly never handpicked to contest in provincial or national elections.

Who are the Pasmandas?

An antiquated Indian debate is whether one of the world’s oldest social stratifications, the Hindu caste system, influences the subcontinent’s Muslims.

The system has five main castes and thousands of sub-castes, with the Brahmins (priests) on top and Dalits (or “untouchables”) at the bottom of the hierarchy. Untouchability is officially banned in India.

Mohammad Reyaz, an assistant professor at Aliah University, argues that the caste system is so “deeply entrenched in the South Asian psyche” that the Muslims have not managed to escape it, adding “there is a social hierarchy which stops a Muslim from marrying in another social group.”

“It is more of a caste-class divide,” Reyaz tells TRT World.

This divide is broadly furcated into three categories. At the top are the upper-caste Muslims, or the Ashrafs, who claim Arab descent. In the middle are the Ajlafs, who are categorised under an administrative grouping OBC (Other Backward Classes). The Arzals, who are considered Dalits, are placed at the bottom of the hierarchical ladder. Arzals are largely categorised under the administrative grouping of Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST).

Together, Ajlafs and Arzals form the Pasmandas.

Reyaz suggested that “some economic empowerment” alongside Hindu backward caste-classes has “pushed Pasmandas to demand a share in the pie” long enjoyed by the Ashrafs.

“One of the [aims] is to control some of the mosques, especially in Bihar and UP with high Pasmanda concentration,” Reyaz adds.

‘Dalitisation’ of Muslims

Pasmandas have long nurtured an anti-Ashraf sentiment, and their grievances were never acknowledged by secular political parties. Instead, Modi is the first major leader in recent times to identify the social contradiction within the Indian Muslim community.

Professor Khalid Anis Ansari, an associate professor of Sociology at Azim Premji University and a foremost expert on the subject, argues that Modi’s interest in Pasmanda Muslims “is not new”.

“As Gujarat chief minister, he had listened patiently to a contingent of Pasmanda activists from UP for about forty-five minutes during Ramadan (July-August) in 2013,” Ansari tells TRT World.

Ansari says that the Nupur Sharma controversy may have facilitated Modi’s plans to raise the issue of the Pasmandas and isolate the “Muslim elite”, the Ashrafs. BJP leader Sharma is accused of ‘denigrating’ the Prophet, prompting a West Asian diplomatic backlash against India.

“The fiasco indicated that the upper-class Muslim elite with genealogical origins and strong cultural connections in West Asia may have played a spoilsport for the BJP. So, the incubating plan (to woo Pasmandas) was fast-tracked. BJP decided to enter the Muslim question not from the top but from the bottom through Dalits, OBCs and tribals,” he adds.

Secondly, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the ideological fountainhead of right-wing social and political Hindu outfits, including the BJP, is way more “confident” about changing the texture of Indian society. It is no longer threatened by Muslims as interpreted by RSS ideological guru MS Golwalkar, and aims for a new socio-politico-cultural mechanism.

“Hindus now have a strong revivalist theology in place – like other organised religions – which has been tested in the elections, and thus top RSS leaders have indicated that they are keen to work against a hierarchical caste system to unite the entire community on a revivalist Hindu line, indicating new age Hinduism has arrived,” says Ansari.