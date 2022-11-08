The Australian white supremacist who murdered 51 people at two New Zealand mosques in a 2019 terrorist attack has filed an appeal for his conviction and life sentence.

"An appeal against convictions and sentence has been filed," Liz Kennedy, a spokesperson in the Office of the Chief Justice, said on Tuesday.

Armed with an arsenal of semi-automatic weapons, Brenton Tarrant attacked Friday worshippers at two mosques in March 2019, livestreaming the killings as he went.

His victims were all Muslim and included children, women and the elderly.

The Australian national pleaded guilty to the murder of 51 worshippers, attempted murder of 40 others and one charge of terrorism. He was given the strongest penalty in New Zealand’s modern history – life in prison, with no chance of parole.

'Inhuman' actions