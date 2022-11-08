Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes has denied in his sedition trial that his organisation planned the January 6, 2021 assault on the US Capitol, calling those who entered the building "stupid."

Rhodes admitted on Monday under questioning by prosecutors that he has a history of opposing authorities and backing civil disobedience to the government.

But said he did nothing unlawful on the day supporters of then-president Donald Trump stormed the seat of the US Congress, and condemned those of his group who "went off-mission" and entered the building.

Justice Department prosecutor Kathryn Rakoczy showed plentiful text messages between Rhodes and his followers that called for action if former president Donald Trump himself failed to act to prevent Congress's certification of Biden as the next president on January 6.

And she noted he bought $17,000 worth of arms and ammunition on his way to Washington for the January 6 event, and had told followers that "the final defense is us and our rifles."

'Political persecution'

But Rhodes challenged Rakoczy repeatedly to prove that he specifically called for violent action on January 6, saying it was only a consideration for after January 20, the day Biden was inaugurated as president.

When he realised on January 6 that hundreds of people had stormed the building housing the US legislature, he said he tried to contact fellow Oath Keepers to stop them from taking part.

"I'm wondering where my people are. I didn't want them getting wrapped up with all the nonsense with Trump supporters," Rhodes said.