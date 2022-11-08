WORLD
Oath Keepers' leader rejects allegations of planned US Capitol assault
Stewart Rhodes, the leader of the far-right group in the US, said he did not do anything unlawfully and added that those who stormed Congress were "stupid."
This artist sketch depicts the trial of Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes, left, as he testifies before US District Judge Amit Mehta on charges of seditious conspiracy in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack, in Washington, Monday, Nov 7, 2022. / AP
Ali TopchiAli Topchi
November 8, 2022

Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes has denied in his sedition trial that his organisation planned the January 6, 2021 assault on the US Capitol, calling those who entered the building "stupid."

Rhodes admitted on Monday under questioning by prosecutors that he has a history of opposing authorities and backing civil disobedience to the government.

But said he did nothing unlawful on the day supporters of then-president Donald Trump stormed the seat of the US Congress, and condemned those of his group who "went off-mission" and entered the building.

Justice Department prosecutor Kathryn Rakoczy showed plentiful text messages between Rhodes and his followers that called for action if former president Donald Trump himself failed to act to prevent Congress's certification of Biden as the next president on January 6.

And she noted he bought $17,000 worth of arms and ammunition on his way to Washington for the January 6 event, and had told followers that "the final defense is us and our rifles."

'Political persecution'

But Rhodes challenged Rakoczy repeatedly to prove that he specifically called for violent action on January 6, saying it was only a consideration for after January 20, the day Biden was inaugurated as president.

When he realised on January 6 that hundreds of people had stormed the building housing the US legislature, he said he tried to contact fellow Oath Keepers to stop them from taking part.

"I'm wondering where my people are. I didn't want them getting wrapped up with all the nonsense with Trump supporters," Rhodes said.

Speaking in military terminology, he admitted that a number of Oath Keepers went "off-mission" to enter the Capitol.

"I think it was stupid to go into the Capitol. It opened the door for the political persecution of us. And that's where we are," he told the court.

High-stakes trial

The Justice Department opened the high-stakes trial on October 3 saying that Rhodes and the Oath Keepers "concocted a plan for an armed rebellion ... plotting to oppose by force the government of the United States."

Prosecutors have shown videos of the violent assault by dozens of group members dressed in military-style combat gear.

Prosecutors have avoided trying to show any links between them and Trump or his advisors, currently under separate investigations in Congress and the Justice Department over their possible roles in the January 6 uprising.

Out of 870 people charged over January 6 so far, the government has reserved sedition for just a few dozen of the attackers, mostly members of self-styled militia groups.

SOURCE:AFP
