US President Joe Biden's public approval rating dipped to 39 percent in a Reuters/Ipsos poll, reinforcing nonpartisan election forecasters' expectations that his Democratic party was in for a drubbing in Tuesday's midterm elections.

The two-day national poll revealed on Monday found that Americans' approval of Biden's job performance had dropped by one point, nearing the lowest point of his presidency.

Biden's unpopularity is helping drive the view that Republicans will win control of the US House of Representatives and possibly the US Senate as well on Tuesday.

The University of Virginia's Center for Politics on Monday forecast that Republicans would easily win a majority in the House, picking up a net 24 seats, and would eke out a slim majority in the Senate.

Control of even one chamber of Congress would give Republicans the power to bring Biden's legislative agenda to a halt.

High inflation

Taking office in January 2021 in the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic, Biden's term has been marked by the economic scars of the global health crisis, including soaring inflation. This year, his approval rating drifted as low as 36 percent in May and June.