TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Türkiye-US hold 'positive' high-level defence talks
Turkish and American delegations discussed regional and global security issues as well as bilateral defence, military training, and defence industry cooperation, during the meeting.
Türkiye-US hold 'positive' high-level defence talks
Turkiye-US High Level Defense Group meeting is held with the participation of a delegation from the US Department of Defense in Ankara, Türkiye on November 7, 2022. / AA
Ali TopchiAli Topchi
November 8, 2022

A Türkiye-US High Level Defense Group meeting was held in the Turkish capital Ankara on Monday with the participation of a delegation from the US Defense Department.

At the "positive and constructive meeting," regional and global defence and security issues were discussed, as well as bilateral defence, military training, and defence industry cooperation, Türkiye's National Defence Ministry said in a statement.

The group’s next meeting is expected to be held in 2023 in the US, it added. 

Türkiye and the US have intensified meetings to solve problems in bilateral relations as well as regional developments.

In September, a Turkish delegation visited Washington under the format of Türkiye-US Strategic Mechanism Dialogue.

The parties reaffirmed their commitment to promote peace and stability and to further deepen and strengthen the enduring defence partnership.

READ MORE: Türkiye, US agree to widen cooperation on defence, regional issues

RECOMMENDED

$100B trade volume

During the visit of the Turkish president to New York for the United Nations General Assembly summit in late September, Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that the US and Türkiye could reach $100 billion trade volume "in a short time" if the current momentum is kept "decisively."

The US is Türkiye's second major export partner and fourth in terms of imports, adding that "trade volume increased by 30 percent this year and we have reached the level of $22 billion," the president noted. 

In 2021, Turkish-American business volume stood at $28 billion, he said.

Erdogan stated that direct investments from the US in Türkiye have reached $14.1 billion and Turkish companies' investments in the US are at $8.6 billion.

READ MORE:Erdogan: Current pace could take Türkiye-US trade volume to $100B

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Palestinians retrieve bodies of journalist, several other victims of Israeli genocide in Gaza
From retro TV screens to Dubai skies: Turkish teen writes Tetris history
Kazakhstan interim report cites possible warhead impact in AZAL plane crash
Istanbul's Sabiha Gokcen Airport serves record 44.2M passengers in 11 months
Türkiye examining wreckage of crashed drones: defence ministry
Türkiye's Erdogan meets Sudan's Burhan in Ankara
International Student Summit to convene in Istanbul on digital skills, intercultural dialogue
Ukraine fires British Storm Shadow missiles at Russian energy facilities
'Good friends': Sri Lanka envoy praises Türkiye's aid as nation recovers from deadly floods
Deadly armed clash on Tajik–Afghan border: Tajikistan
Israeli strike kills one, injures several in Gaza amid repeated ceasefire violations
Pope Leo highlights Gaza suffering in his unusually direct first Christmas sermon
Turkish prosecutors widen probe into fatal Libyan jet crash in Ankara
Christmas in India unfolds under shadow of fear and intimidation
Two killed in Israeli air strike on minibus in eastern Lebanon despite ceasefire