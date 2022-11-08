A Türkiye-US High Level Defense Group meeting was held in the Turkish capital Ankara on Monday with the participation of a delegation from the US Defense Department.

At the "positive and constructive meeting," regional and global defence and security issues were discussed, as well as bilateral defence, military training, and defence industry cooperation, Türkiye's National Defence Ministry said in a statement.

The group’s next meeting is expected to be held in 2023 in the US, it added.

Türkiye and the US have intensified meetings to solve problems in bilateral relations as well as regional developments.

In September, a Turkish delegation visited Washington under the format of Türkiye-US Strategic Mechanism Dialogue.

The parties reaffirmed their commitment to promote peace and stability and to further deepen and strengthen the enduring defence partnership.

