Türkiye has "strongly" condemned the Syrian regime's deadly attacks on camps in Syria's northwestern Idlib province near the Turkish border which house internally displaced people.

“We strongly condemn attacks on three separate camps in Idlib which killed nine and injured 70,” said a Foreign Ministry statement on Monday night.

Reiterating that such attacks undermine efforts to maintain stability and further worsen the humanitarian situation in the region.

The ministry has also urged parties to comply with agreements and halt attacks on civilians.