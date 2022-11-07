TÜRKİYE
Türkiye condemns deadly attacks on civilian camps in northwestern Syria
Such attacks undermine efforts to maintain stability and further worsen the humanitarian situation in the region, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said.
Syrian regime strikes separate camps in northwestern Syria, killing and injuring many internally displaced people. / AA
November 7, 2022

Türkiye has "strongly" condemned the Syrian regime's deadly attacks on camps in Syria's northwestern Idlib province near the Turkish border which house internally displaced people.

“We strongly condemn attacks on three separate camps in Idlib which killed nine and injured 70,” said a Foreign Ministry statement on Monday night.

Reiterating that such attacks undermine efforts to maintain stability and further worsen the humanitarian situation in the region.

The ministry has also urged parties to comply with agreements and halt attacks on civilians.

Türkiye will continue its efforts to ensure stability in the region and provide humanitarian aid to those in need, the statement added.

