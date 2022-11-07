Pressure has mounted on the Greek government after the main opposition party Syriza demanded an explanation for a snowballing wire-tapping scandal and threatened to mount a no-confidence motion.

Syriza said on Monday it was considering tabling a motion of no-confidence.

"All options are now on the table. We will use them at an opportune moment," Syriza said.

The challenge follows a bombshell media report at the weekend which alleged that more than 30 politicians, journalists and business executives had been targeted by state surveillance.

The Supreme Court has ordered an investigation.

"The government should shed light on this affair before the next election," due in the summer of next year, the far-left party of former prime minister Alexis Tsipras said.

Weekly newspaper Documento reported on Saturday that the mobile phones of 33 high-profile public figures had been targeted illegally by spyware known as Predator and technology employed by state intelligence agency EYP.

The list of reported targets includes former premier Antonis Samaras, several serving cabinet ministers and shipping magnate Vangelis Marinakis, the owner of Olympiakos and Nottingham Forest football clubs.

Predator spyware

Influential members of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis's New Democracy party, who are potential rivals in any future leadership contest, were also allegedly wiretapped.

The spokesman for the government said there were "no elements of proof" to support Documento's revelations.