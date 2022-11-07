Eleven former or serving French bishops have been accused of sexual violence, including the former bishop of Bordeaux who has confessed to assaulting a minor 35 years ago, a senior church body announced.

Jean-Pierre Ricard, a long-standing bishop of Bordeaux who was made a cardinal by Pope Francis in 2016, has admitted to a "reprehensible" act on a 14-year-old, the president of the Bishops' Conference of France, Eric de Moulins-Beaufort, told reporters on Monday.

All of the accused will face either prosecution or church disciplinary procedures, added de Moulins-Beaufort, the archbishop of northeastern Reims.

French bishops are meeting in Lourdes in southwestern France for their autumn conference where they plan to discuss ways to improve their communication and transparency regarding historic sex crime allegations against the clergy.

