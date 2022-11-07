Tanzania has launched an investigation into Sunday’s crash of a passenger plane that plunged into Lake Victoria, killing 19 people, the nation’s prime minister said.

The final report of the probe, which includes experts from multiple institutions, will be made public when the investigation ends, Kassim Majaliwa said during a ceremony to pay last respect to those who perished on Monday.

“After this accident, the steps that have been taken include coordination of rescue operations in collaboration with the people who rescued our brothers and sisters, and rushed them to hospital for treatment, overseeing and providing first aid to those injured, finalising formalities to identify the bodies and share information with the public, and gathering experts for the preliminary investigation on the cause of the accident,” Majaliwa said.

The crash of the plane with 43 people aboard is Tanzania’s first deadly aviation accident in decades.