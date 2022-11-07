WORLD
2 MIN READ
Tanzania launches investigation into deadly plane crash
The government faces strong criticism from the public over what they say was the administration's sluggish response, which allegedly led to the death of 19 people.
Tanzania launches investigation into deadly plane crash
The crash of the plane with 43 people aboard is Tanzania’s first deadly aviation accident in decades. / AFP
By Alican Tekingunduz
November 7, 2022

Tanzania has launched an investigation into Sunday’s crash of a passenger plane that plunged into Lake Victoria, killing 19 people, the nation’s prime minister said.

The final report of the probe, which includes experts from multiple institutions, will be made public when the investigation ends, Kassim Majaliwa said during a ceremony to pay last respect to those who perished on Monday.

“After this accident, the steps that have been taken include coordination of rescue operations in collaboration with the people who rescued our brothers and sisters, and rushed them to hospital for treatment, overseeing and providing first aid to those injured, finalising formalities to identify the bodies and share information with the public, and gathering experts for the preliminary investigation on the cause of the accident,” Majaliwa said.

The crash of the plane with 43 people aboard is Tanzania’s first deadly aviation accident in decades.

RECOMMENDED

Meanwhile, the Tanzanian government paid 1,000,000 Tanzanian shillings ($434) to each family that lost their relatives, as well as financing funeral services for those killed in the crash.

Earlier Albert Chalamila, Kagera’s regional commissioner, clarified that the number of people rescued from the crash scene is 24, not 26 as reported earlier.

He said that two rescuers, who were injured during rescue efforts, were mistaken as passengers.

READ MORE:Tanzania: Death toll rises from passenger plane crash

SOURCE:AA
Explore
'Good' talks with US envoy Witkoff, Kushner on ending Russia war: Zelenskyy
Palestinians retrieve bodies of journalist, several other victims of Israeli genocide in Gaza
From retro TV screens to Dubai skies: Turkish teen writes Tetris history
Kazakhstan interim report cites possible warhead impact in AZAL plane crash
Istanbul's Sabiha Gokcen Airport serves record 44.2M passengers in 11 months
Türkiye examining wreckage of crashed drones: defence ministry
Türkiye's Erdogan meets Sudan's Burhan in Ankara
International Student Summit to convene in Istanbul on digital skills, intercultural dialogue
Ukraine fires British Storm Shadow missiles at Russian energy facilities
'Good friends': Sri Lanka envoy praises Türkiye's aid as nation recovers from deadly floods
Deadly armed clash on Tajik–Afghan border: Tajikistan
Israeli strike kills one, injures several in Gaza amid repeated ceasefire violations
Pope Leo highlights Gaza suffering in his unusually direct first Christmas sermon
Turkish prosecutors widen probe into fatal Libyan jet crash in Ankara
Christmas in India unfolds under shadow of fear and intimidation