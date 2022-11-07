A French parliament session was thrown into “turmoil” after a far-right MP’s off-microphone comment apparently directed at a Black colleague – “back to Africa!” – during a debate on immigration. It is still unclear whether the MP was speaking pointedly about his Black colleague or whether it was a broader outburst aimed at all Africans.

But what is clear is that France and the French have become a very problematic nation, besieged with insecurities and identity foibles which often manifest in racist upsurges.

Imagine how Parliament member Carlos Martens Bilongo of the leftist France Unbowed party must have felt by the slur. His parents grew up in Africa looking up to the French as a super race of sorts – powerful, influential, and worthy of grand reverence on the continent. Perhaps even a truly great modern European democracy which, for many Francophone Africans like Bilongo and his generation, must have seemed almost like a dream nation.

But Bilongo’s dreams must have ended on this day when he saw the Republic for what it is: inherently racist on all levels, which despite the pretences, can’t really hide its loathing of Africans.

Even the French group SOS Racisme called it “the true face of the far-right: that of racism”. The group’s president, Dominique Sopo, said no matter what Gregoire de Fournas said exactly, “obviously, they are extremely violent comments”.

Bilongo has received a great deal of support from people who are embarrassed by the racist assault.

“I’m torn between joy and sadness,” Bilongo said. “Because I received many messages of support overnight ... because I see all these faces here showing solidarity with me.”

The question remains, though: How many of those messages represent the country itself?

One only has to look at the subject which sparked the outburst in the first place to see whether the suspension the deputy received and the kind words offered to Bilongo really cut it.

The Black MP, who was born in France, was questioning the government over a rescue boat carrying hundreds of passengers stranded on the Mediterranean Sea as it has not been given permission to dock yet.

Charities have appealed to the government to take them in or help find a solution, according to reports.