Comments by President Joe Biden about shutting coal-fired power plants days before critical midterm elections drew fire on Saturday from a key conservative Senate Democrat.

"No one is building new coal plants because they can't rely on it, even if they have all the coal guaranteed for the rest of their existence of the plant," Biden said on Friday at an event touting his administration's economic policies in Carlsbad, California.

"We're going to be shutting these plants down all across America and having wind and solar."

The remark cast light on a touchy political issue for Biden and his fellow Democrats as inflation is near a four-decade peak, something that voters say is their top concern.

Higher energy costs following Russia's war in Ukraine have helped lift prices, along with the economic rebound from the COVID19 pandemic.

Pennsylvania, where Biden spoke on Saturday, is both a major producer and consumer of coal.

Tuesday's midterms will determine whether Democrats retain control of Congress and hinge on races like the one for an open Senate seat in Pennsylvania.

Senator Joe Manchin, who represents coal-producing West Virginia, said on Saturday Biden's remarks were "outrageous and divorced from reality"

Biden's statement also dismisses "the severe economic pain the American people are feeling because of rising energy costs," he said.