An overtaking bus rammed into a truck in western Guinea, killing 21 people — mostly school or university students.

The bus was travelling from the capital Conakry to Faranah in the southwest on Sunday.

The accident occurred near Kindia, Guinea's fourth largest city some 130 kilometres (80 miles) east of Conakry.

"So far there are 21 dead, including five women, and several injured," local official Kabinet Kake told AFP news agency.

"Pupils and students are the main victims."