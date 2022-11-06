Twitter is delaying the rollout of verification check marks to subscribers of its new $8 a month service until after Tuesday's midterm elections, a report said.

According to a New York Timesreport, in an internal chat, an employee asked why Twitter was “making such a risky change before elections, which has the potential of causing election interference.”

The US midterm elections on Tuesday will decide whether Republicans or Democrats will control Congress.

“We’ve made the decision to move the launch of this release to Nov 9, after the election,” a manager working on the blue check mark project said on Sunday, the report said.

Changes to Twitter's verification process came a week after Elon Musk took over the social media company in a $44 billion deal.

On Saturday, Twitter updated its app in Apple's App Store to begin charging $8 for blue check verification marks.

Twitter recently laid off 50 percent of its employees, including employees on the trust and safety team, the company's head of safety and integrity, Yoel Roth said in a tweet earlier this week.

Reuters reported on Thursday that Musk has directed Twitter's teams to find up to $1 billion in annual infrastructure cost savings.