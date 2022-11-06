TÜRKİYE
Terrorist attack kills two Turkish soldiers in northern Iraq
Two other soldiers were also injured following an attack by the globally recognised terrorist organisation PKK on a Turkish military base in northern Iraq.
The family of the fallen Turkish soldier flew the nation's flag at their house after authorities informed them that their son died after a terror attack. / AA
Ali TopchiAli Topchi
November 6, 2022

Two Turkish soldiers were killed in a terror attack in northern Iraq, the National Defence Ministry has said.

Infantry Contract Private Mustafa Ozturk and Ismail Esmer were killed on Sunday after PKK terrorists opened fire at a military base zone, said the ministry.

"Despite all the [medical] intervention, they could not be saved and became martyrs," the statement said.

Two soldiers were also injured in the attack. 

The National Defence Ministry conveyed condolences to the soldiers' families, the Turkish Armed Forces, and the Turkish people.

RECOMMENDED

One of the soldiers, Mustafa Ozturk, was one of eight siblings of the family and will be laid to rest on Monday, sources told Anadolu Agency.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

READ MORE: Erdogan: Western human rights defenders ignore PKK terror victims

SOURCE:AA
