Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has left hospital, a senior aide said, three days after being shot in the legs in a failed assassination attempt.

Former information minister Fawad Chaudhry said that Khan "has been discharged" on Sunday and a local TV channel showed him wearing a blue hospital gown as he left the Lahore clinic by wheelchair.

Khan, 70, was wounded by gunfire aimed at his open-top container truck as he led a political party convoy through thick crowds in the eastern city of Wazirabad on Thursday.

Khan said the march, to be resumed on Tuesday, will take 10 to 15 days to reach Rawalpindi, where convoys from other parts of the country are expected to join the rally.

He said he will keep in touch with the main march participants through a media link and will eventually lead the “sea of people’” toward Islamabad.

