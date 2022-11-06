Syrian regime rocket fire has killed nine people including three children at makeshift camps for displaced people in the country's last major rebel-held bastion, a war monitor said.

The dead from Sunday's morning attack included three children among seven civilians, and two unidentified individuals, said the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which has a broad network of sources on the ground.

An earlier toll reported six civilians dead, including two youngsters.

It said another 75 people were wounded when more than 30 rockets exploded in several areas, including the camps, west of the city of Idlib in Syria's northwest.

Shelling continued later in the morning at several locations in the area and rebels targeted government positions in retaliation for the strikes, according to the Observatory.

An AFP correspondent saw flimsy tents destroyed and burned, blood stains and rocket debris at the scene.

At a nearby hospital, the correspondent saw the bodies of two young girls.

Abu Hamid, a camp resident, said: "We awoke this morning and were getting ready for work when we began hearing the sounds of strikes."

"The children were afraid and began screaming", continued the 67-year-old.

"We didn't know where to go. It wasn't one rocket or two, but a dozen. The shrapnel was flying from every direction. We didn't know how to protect ourselves."

READ MORE:US warns against reconciliation between Hamas and Syria's Assad