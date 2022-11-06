Four Iranian police officers have been killed in the southeastern Sistan-Baluchistan province, the scene of recent deadly violence.

"The incident, at a traffic police station on the Iranshahr-Bampour highway, caused the martyrdom of police officers," regional police chief Major Alireza Sayyad told IRNA news agency.

He added that an investigation was underway.

Clashes broke out in Sistan-Baluchistan, which borders Pakistan and Afghanistan, sparked by the alleged rape of a local teenage girl by a police chief.

On September 30 in Zahedan, the provincial capital, dozens of protesters and six members of the security forces were killed, according to the authorities.