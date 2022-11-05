WORLD
2 MIN READ
More than a dozen killed in western DRC attack
Attack in Kwilu province, rocked by ethnic clashes for five months, leaves at least 16 townspeople dead and 25 others missing, local officials say.
More than a dozen killed in western DRC attack
Several homes were also torched in the town of Misia in eastern Kwilu province. / TRTWorld
Noureldein GhanemNoureldein Ghanem
November 5, 2022

Sixteen people have died and 25 remain missing after an attack in an area of western Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) rocked by ethnic clashes for five months, local sources said.

"Sixteen people were killed and 25 others are missing", Kwilu province Interior Minister Jean-Claude Bwanganga said on Saturday, adding that soldiers and police had been dispatched to "hunt down these enemies".

Several homes were also torched in the town of Misia on Wednesday, he told the AFP news agency.

"Among the 16 people killed was the leader of a group" of villages, civil society leader Placide Mukwa said, explaining that attackers in nearby forest regularly target settlements.

READ MORE:Civilians 'hacked to death' in volatile eastern DRC

Dispute over taxes and land

RECOMMENDED

Misia is near the town of Kwamouth, where fighting between the Yaka and Teke people has been raging since June.

The conflict has left more than 180 people dead, according to the DRC government, and the UN says tens of thousands have been displaced.

Eighteen people were killed in clashes between the Yaka and Teke in August, according to a government report seen by AFP.

The fighting broke out following a dispute over taxes and land, people in Mai-Ndombe province told AFP at the time.

READ MORE:Support for armed groups, militias in DRC must 'cease': US

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Turkish and Syrian foreign ministers discuss the situation in Aleppo
Türkiye closely monitors Syria clashes as part of its national security priorities
UK prioritises Türkiye as free trade deal expansion talks move at record pace
Yemen's STC delegation in Riyadh announces disputed 'dissolution'
World’s largest space gathering lands in Türkiye this October
Syrian president meets EU leaders in Damascus amid Aleppo clashes
Russia strikes Ukraine, calling it retaliation over alleged attack on Putin's residence
Türkiye condemns attack on Turkish minority school in Greece, demands justice
Storm Goretti lashes France and Britain, leaving hundreds of thousands without power
Syria says YPG terror group withdrawal deadline from Aleppo has expired
US welcomes ceasefire between Syrian army and YPG terror group in Aleppo
One killed, dozens missing after towering pile of garbage collapses at Philippines landfill
Ukrainian strike leaves half a million without heat and power in Russia's Belgorod
Iranian state media comments on protests, says US and Israel behind overnight unrest
Russian strikes kill four, injure 10 in Kiev as Ukraine reports nationwide 'missile threat'