WORLD
2 MIN READ
Israeli army kills Palestinian teen in occupied West Bank
Musab Muhammad Mahmoud Nafal, 18, dies from severe wounds sustained in Israeli fire near Sinjil village, says Palestine's Health Ministry.
Israeli army kills Palestinian teen in occupied West Bank
Palestinians carry a wounded man who was reportedly shot in the leg near illegal Israeli settlement of Beit El in occupied West Bank. / AFP
Baba UmarBaba Umar
November 5, 2022

Israeli troops have shot dead an 18-year-old Palestinian near Ramallah in the occupied West Bank, Palestine's Health Ministry said.

Musaab Nafal died "from severe wounds sustained by occupation (Israeli) bullets near the village of Sinjil", the ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

The Israeli army alleged soldiers responded to "a report about stone hurling toward a highway" that had caused damage "to a number of cars".

Soldiers "responded with fire toward the perpetrators. Hits were identified," it said in a statement.

READ MORE:Abbas tells Blinken Israel must stop 'crimes against Palestinians'

Violence soars 

RECOMMENDED

The incident came four days after Israelis went to the polls for general elections.

Violence has soared between Israel and the Palestinians in recent months, with near daily West Bank raids by Israeli forces.

On Thursday, Israeli forces killed four Palestinians, including an alleged attacker in Israeli-annexed East Jerusalem and the West Bank.

Israel has occupied the West Bank since 1967.

About 500,000 illegal Jewish settlers currently live in the West Bank in communities considered unlawful by most of the international community, alongside some 2.9 million Palestinians.

READ MORE:Several Palestinians killed as Israeli far-right vows to impose order

READ MORE: Palestinians strike in the West Bank amid Israeli settler attacks

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Turkish and Syrian foreign ministers discuss the situation in Aleppo
Türkiye closely monitors Syria clashes as part of its national security priorities
UK prioritises Türkiye as free trade deal expansion talks move at record pace
Yemen's STC delegation in Riyadh announces disputed 'dissolution'
World’s largest space gathering lands in Türkiye this October
Syrian president meets EU leaders in Damascus amid Aleppo clashes
Russia strikes Ukraine, calling it retaliation over alleged attack on Putin's residence
Türkiye condemns attack on Turkish minority school in Greece, demands justice
Storm Goretti lashes France and Britain, leaving hundreds of thousands without power
Syria says YPG terror group withdrawal deadline from Aleppo has expired
US welcomes ceasefire between Syrian army and YPG terror group in Aleppo
One killed, dozens missing after towering pile of garbage collapses at Philippines landfill
Ukrainian strike leaves half a million without heat and power in Russia's Belgorod
Iranian state media comments on protests, says US and Israel behind overnight unrest
Russian strikes kill four, injure 10 in Kiev as Ukraine reports nationwide 'missile threat'