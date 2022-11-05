German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser is facing allegations that the numbers of refugees arriving in Germany since the start of the year have been manipulated, local media reports have said.

Saturday's reports said that while Faeser claims only 57,647 refugees have entered German territory, the federal police have registered 101,900 foreigners since January.

The data of the federal police covers merely four different regions of Germany - Berlin, Munich, Pirna and Stuttgart.

In fact, the actual numbers are thought to be significantly higher as a result of a lack of data from other regions of Germany.

Federal police union boss Heiko Teggatz told Germany's top-selling Bild newspaper that the much higher figures from the federal police "reflected exactly what my colleagues have been telling me for months."

Accommodation worries