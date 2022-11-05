WORLD
3 MIN READ
Germany's interior minister accused of manipulating refugee statistics
The minister's statistics on the number of refugees coming to Germany since January is more than 40 percent lower than that reported by the country’s federal police.
Germany's interior minister accused of manipulating refugee statistics
Faeser was recently criticised for not providing the Federal Police with the Migration Analysis Report for October. / AA Archive
By Sara SLEIMAN
November 5, 2022

German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser is facing allegations that the numbers of refugees arriving in Germany since the start of the year have been manipulated, local media reports have said.

Saturday's reports said that while Faeser claims only 57,647 refugees have entered German territory, the federal police have registered 101,900 foreigners since January.

The data of the federal police covers merely four different regions of Germany - Berlin, Munich, Pirna and Stuttgart.

In fact, the actual numbers are thought to be significantly higher as a result of a lack of data from other regions of Germany.

Federal police union boss Heiko Teggatz told Germany's top-selling Bild newspaper that the much higher figures from the federal police "reflected exactly what my colleagues have been telling me for months."

READ MORE:German hospital denies internship to teenage girl for wearing headscarf

Accommodation worries

RECOMMENDED

The Federal Office for Migration and Refugees (BAMF) has counted 154,557 people who have applied for asylum since the beginning of the year.

That is even 2.7 times more than the Ministry of the Interior reports in its internal Migration Analysis Report.

Faeser was recently criticised for not providing the Federal Police with the Migration Analysis Report for October.

The numbers only go through September. It is speculated that they have jumped again in the past month.

Last month, Faeser had expressed concern about the increased number of migrants entering Germany via the so-called Balkan route.

She said it worried her, because the asylum seekers would have to be accommodated in Germany in addition to the approximately one million refugees from Ukraine.

READ MORE:Qatar summons German envoy over interior minister's World Cup remarks

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Turkish and Syrian foreign ministers discuss the situation in Aleppo
Türkiye closely monitors Syria clashes as part of its national security priorities
UK prioritises Türkiye as free trade deal expansion talks move at record pace
Yemen's STC delegation in Riyadh announces disputed 'dissolution'
World’s largest space gathering lands in Türkiye this October
Syrian president meets EU leaders in Damascus amid Aleppo clashes
Russia strikes Ukraine, calling it retaliation over alleged attack on Putin's residence
Türkiye condemns attack on Turkish minority school in Greece, demands justice
Storm Goretti lashes France and Britain, leaving hundreds of thousands without power
Syria says YPG terror group withdrawal deadline from Aleppo has expired
US welcomes ceasefire between Syrian army and YPG terror group in Aleppo
One killed, dozens missing after towering pile of garbage collapses at Philippines landfill
Ukrainian strike leaves half a million without heat and power in Russia's Belgorod
Iranian state media comments on protests, says US and Israel behind overnight unrest
Russian strikes kill four, injure 10 in Kiev as Ukraine reports nationwide 'missile threat'